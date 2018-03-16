MCC’s nursing program in danger of probation

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College officials say they are already making changes to their nursing program which is in danger of being placed on probation.

The news comes several weeks after the college released a press release highlighting the nursing program as one of the best in the state. In that press release, MCC President Michael Kearns said the program is “rigorous, but caring and our graduates excel in the medical field.”

Mohave Community College’s Chief Academic Officer Stephen Eaton said last week that the Arizona State Board of Nursing and Accreditation Commission for Education found issues with the program during their visit last month.

College President Michael Kearns says the state’s concerns stem from low pass rates on state licensure exams based on 2-year-old data.

He says the rates have since jumped from the 70s to 97 percent. Eaton says they are expecting “recommendations for improvement” in the commission’s report coming in August.

Eaton says the college will have two years to address the issues before facing consequences. Mohave Community College operates campuses in all four of the county’s four incorporated cities, with nursing students in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City. Kearns said demand for the nursing program is high, and the college plans to expand offerings this fall to allow students to take evening and weekend classes.