Mohave, La Paz projected for 2 percent job growth

KINGMAN – Arizona employment is projected to grow by 2.6 percent over the next two years, adding nearly 160,000 jobs, the state Office of Employment Opportunity reported Thursday.

The office published short-term industry employment projections estimating changes from third quarter 2017 through third quarter 2019.

Projections are produced in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Employment and Training Administration.

Employment in Mohave and La Paz counties is projected to increase from roughly 59,177 to 61,576 over the two-year period. This represents 2,399 additional jobs, or 2 percent annualized growth.

Employment sectors with the largest projected job growth in Mohave and La Paz counties are leisure and hospitality at 4 percent, and construction at 3.3 percent.

All 22 major occupational groups in Arizona are projected to see gains over the two-year period, with office and administrative support being the group expected to see the largest gain with 20,298 jobs.

In Mohave and La Paz counties, 20 groups are projected to see gains over the two-year period. Food preparation and serving-related occupations are expected to gain the most with 517 jobs (4.2 percent annualized growth).

Geographic areas selected for projections were determined in accordance with the 11 local area designations chosen under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This means that several of the 15 counties in Arizona work together to form multi-county local areas or have distinguished themselves from their county region.