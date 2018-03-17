Prep Roundup: Volunteers blow out Cortez in lopsided win

KINGMAN – There wasn’t any shortage of offense for the Lee Williams High School baseball team Friday as the Volunteers racked up 13 hits in a convincing 18-0 victory over Cortez at Dick Grounds Field.

Robert Paulson led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 game, highlighted by two RBIs. Carter Rhoades added two hits and two RBIs, while Wyatt Talk, Matt Shaw and Chad Moore also finished with two RBIs each. Matt Bathauer rounded out the top performers with a 2-for-3 day with two runs.

Paul Giglio picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Vols (3-3, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Lake Havasu (4-0) at 4 p.m. Monday and then travel to Bradshaw Mountain Tuesday for a 3:45 contest.

Kingman Academy 14, River Valley 2

At Southside Park, the Kingman Academy High School baseball team put an end to a two-game losing streak Friday evening by easily dispatching the Dust Devils by a score of 14-2 in five innings due to the run rule.

Bradley Hecker finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, while Kaden Bean was also 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Wyatt Hall added two RBIs, while Donny Tatham, Kannon Butler and Peter High each drove in a run.

Hecker was victorious on the mound – yielding no earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work.

Academy (3-4) returns to Southside Park Monday for a 3:45 p.m. 2A West contest against Antelope (5-4, 2-1).