5 things to know: Mohave County Board of Supervisors

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Possible action on compensation fee schedule

Public hearing and possible action to approve the revised Mohave County public fiduciary basis for compensation fee schedule and description of services. An analysis of private fiduciaries in Mohave County and 11 other Arizona county public fiduciary fee schedules with similar duties and responsibilities was performed to assess industry standards and reasonableness to support the credibility of the proposed rate increase. The fiduciary compensation rate has not changed since fees were approved by the board in May 2004.

Direction on debt service associated with Mohave County Jail

Discuss and provide direction to staff to proceed with an early redemption date for debt service associated with the Mohave County Jail, saving about $582,000 in interest payments and final costs. Also, provide direction on how to proceed with development of additional revenue alternatives in the 2019 budget to fund the estimated $800,000 in maintenance and repair costs for the jail.

Authorize drafting a complaint against Mohave Valley Irrigation Drainage District

Authorize the spending of funds not to exceed $20,000, approved by the board on March 5, and authorize law firm Ryley, Carlock and Applewhite to draft a legal memorandum and complaint outlining the county’s cause of action against Mohave Valley Irrigation Drainage District. The county must be well-versed on its legal position moving forward, especially if MVIDD changes its resolution to allow water rights to be transferred from the district to the Central Arizona Project.

Acknowledge petition to include Del Norte Drive

Acknowledge receipt of petition to Public Works to include a 0.6-mile section of Del Norte Drive from 10th Street to 310 feet north of 10th Street in Dolan Springs in the Mohave County tertiary road maintenance program.

Update MCSO fees, vehicles

On the consent agenda, set a public hearing for April 16 to consider approval of updates sheriff’s fees; approve six of 11 patrol vehicles scheduled for replacement to be removed from the plan and remain in control of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and be added to the special vehicle program; approve existing funding overages from the current budget to purchase new initiatives and capital items requested by Sheriff Doug Schuster.