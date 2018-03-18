Events Calendar | March 18, 2018

SGI USA class: unlocking highest potential

KINGMAN – The Soka Gakkai International Las Vegas region is having a free class at 11 a.m. to noon March 24 at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch (3269 North Burbank Street). The class is about “unlocking your highest potential.” During the class, attendees will learn about achieving world peace and the happiness of all people.

For more information about the class, call 928-692-7895.

History series spotlights ‘weird’ Arizona

KINGMAN – Historian and scholar Jana Bommersbach will present the next Sounds of Kingman history series, “Wild, Weird, Wicked Arizona,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.

Bommersbach, a journalist, columnist and TV commentator, borrows from her work for True West and Phoenix magazines to put the union’s 48th state into perspective.

She shares some of the secrets prissy folks would rather forget. You’ll learn why this small state has an inordinate influence on American politics, and why there’s bound to be an Arizona connection to almost every outrageous thing that happens anywhere in the world.

“This wicked, weird and wild romp through Arizona’s colorful history will shock, delight and inform you, leaving you wanting to learn more,” said Marth Prumers, publicist for Sounds of Kingman.

Admission to the presentation is free; donations are suggested to support Sounds of Kingman, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultural arts in Kingman. The program is made possible by AZ Humanities and Brock Chiropractic.

TODAY

BINGO

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting

9:30 a.m. at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 E. Beale St.

KAA meeting

2 p.m. at 7000 Flightline Drive.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Children’s Workshop/Slime Lab

1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

City Council meeting

5:30 p.m. at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 E. Beale St.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Bingo at 1 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.,



6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture

Noon - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Medical Professional Center 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Teen Time: Creative Writing

3 - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Childrens/TGIF Dance Party

11 - 11:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

The Right Crucible/Obstacle Course

7 a.m. just off of Route 66 at the Airport entrance. 385-319-5238.

Soka Gakkai International class

11 a.m. - noon. at the Mohave County Library Kingman branch, 3269 North Burbank St. 928-692-7895.



Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222

Wild, Weird, Wicked Arizona

2 - 3 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts 400 W. Beale St. Free to the public. 928-725-0288.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY

Duley’s/Cruizin to Peach Springs

2 p.m. at the old Kmart Parking lot, 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-530-8027 or Ken at: 928-897-3219.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.