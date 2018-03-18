Horoscopes | March 18, 2018

Birthdays: Lily Collins, 29; Adam Levine, 39; Queen Latifah, 48; Vanessa Williams, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make a fuss or expect others to agree or help you out. Set your sights on what you want and bring about the changes that will make you feel more comfortable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Communication, delays and problems while traveling can all be expected if you aren’t organized and well-informed. Someone will withhold information if you are too pushy or demanding.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have more control than you realize. Don’t give away secrets through your actions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Expect someone to put obstacles in your way. Negativity and disagreements should be avoided.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements, day trips and communicating with people you care about will bring you closer to your goals. Love and romance are encouraged and will help you alter the way you move forward with someone special.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look out for your interests. Avoid getting involved in money or legal ventures that could compromise your finances or integrity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Not everyone will like the decision you make, but you have to follow your instincts and do what you feel is right. Showing compassion and understanding to others will help you win approval and bring good results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Before you decide to take action or say something you might regret, try to rethink the situation and the people involved. Positive thoughts and actions will help you find solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and take care of your responsibilities. What you do to help loved ones will bring high returns. A parent or older relative will pose a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mood swings and controversial discussions will lead to trouble. Walk away from an unpredictable situation. Stick close to home and out of harm’s way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t sign up for just anything. Choose what you want to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An investment will pay off. Spend more time honing your skills and using your physical abilities to help you advance.