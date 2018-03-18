Obituary | Robert (Bob) Delbert Bomar

Robert (Bob) Delbert Bomar was the kind of man that once he got something on his mind, there was no stopping him. His unique personality often captured the attention of anyone he came in contact with.

Bob decided it was his time to move on up from his home on earth to the “loving arms of the Father in heaven,” on March 10, 2018, at the age of 76.

Bob was born to Mary Louse Oldham and Robert Nathan Bomar on Oct. 14, 1941 at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California. Bob always lived life as an adventure. In his 40s, Bob found a new love in his life and dedicated his life to the Lord and found comfort in God’s word.

He spent a lifetime in the fence contracting business and always looking for the next big business adventure, until he was unable to work.

Robert (Bob) is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sondra Bomar, his Aunt Estella Reed, four daughters and their spouses – Jaquie and Ron Krenz, Robyn and Dave Dodd, Debra and Greg McGaha, and Pamela and John Lindsay. Siblings – John and Carolyn Bomar, and Sharon and Jim Ryan. Sister-in-law Sheryl and Jeff Wilson, sister-in-law Kathy Bomar. Eight grandchildren – Ashley Green, Chelsea Burns, Kristen Krenz, Cody McGaha, Tate Bomar, Chyla McGaha, Abagail Lindsay and Norah Lindsay. Two great-grandchildren and one due in August and many nieces and nephews.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Step-dad Frank Wilson, and father Robert Bomar, grandparents Thelma and Charles Bomar, Honey and Bill Kilday, and brother Mike Bomar.

Memorial will be at a later date in California.