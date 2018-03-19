FCHS cake baking, decorating workshop a hit

KINGMAN – The Mohave County 4-H Family Consumer Health Science hosted a cake decorating workshop in February. The workshop was a way to introduce kids to 4-H hands-on-learning.

The workshop was organized by Kristy Eatherton, project director for FCHS and Amelia Brackett, youth director for FCHS. Brackett lead the workshop on the basics of making fresh fondant, cake decorating and keeping the kitchen clean and safe.

Each attendee was able to bake an individual cake, decorate it and take it home. Participants had a good time and were amazed by the new skills they gained on how to bake a cake and decorate it too.

For more information on the Mohave County 4-H, contact 928-753-3788 or visit their website https://extension.arizona.edu/4h/mohave.