KAA appropriates an additional $250,000 for lawsuit

KINGMAN – The Kingman Airport Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved Monday an additional $250,000 for outside co-counsel retainer fees in the legal fight with the City of Kingman for the airport and industrial park.

“The additional counsel is at the request of our counsel (Andrew Federhar) regarding new actions to be taken in the ongoing case,” Bob Riley, director of economic development at KAA, said Friday.

The fees will go toward retaining Phoenix-based law firm Fennemore Craig to assist with KAA’s appeal process in the lawsuit.

“I think we have a responsibility to go through this whole path,” said Vearl Haynes, newly-elected president of the board of directors, about what he later called KAA’s “obligation to the City of Kingman.”

“I don’t agree with the people who are opposing us. I don’t agree with the people who say we haven’t managed this facility well,” he said. “However, I do understand where there can be legitimate differences of opinion on those types of things.”

Haynes added that he is concerned with the personal attacks regarding the issue.

“Once again, I can see ample room for personal dislike of people on either side of this, but to be setting public policy on the basis of that dislike is irresponsible …”

