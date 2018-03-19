Kingman Photo | Represent the arts

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s March 2 meeting speakers were Kent Simmons and Kristina Michelson (shown above with club president Susan Williams), representing Kingman Center for the Arts. Simmons, a arts center board member and local pastor and Michelson, the center’s executive director, noted the 501C3 non-profit organization has raised $40,000 to date towards the renovation of Beale Street Theater. Michelson gave an emotional presentation of the theater’s positive impact on the lives of several at-risk teens who have participated in recent productions. (Courtesy Photo)