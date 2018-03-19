Letter | Progress for the sake of progress

As I’m reading about the Bonellis family and history of this house I’m reminded of a very familiar sitcom. The Andy Griffith show.

There were several scenes where Aunt Bea, Opie, Barney and Andy himself are sitting on the porch. Andy’s strumming his guitar and singing a soothing song in the cool summer night. The small town feel drew you in and brought you to exactly what they were feeling. I felt it with this article.

The past weeks with the airport, taxes and other financial decisions that are to help Kingman and the surrounding areas grow, take away this small town feel that those of us who live here have come to love.

Why must these small towns grow with sky scrapers and other modern technologies? Do we realize what comes with growth? Phoenix couldn’t even light their fireplaces at Christmas because of the smog and the hazards to the air quality. What a shame.

Why must we have a modern facility to house our court system? Nothing is wrong with wanting better but when it takes away this sense of tranquility and serene feel, we should do a double take.

The small businesses that are charming to us should be where we shop. They struggle because of the bigger bullies like Walmart and shopping malls and modern fast food places. We are taking the mom-and-pop shops out and bringing chaos in.



Most of us prefer what we have. If monies are to be spent, spend it to improve what we have. Like our roads, modernization of existing buildings and the ol’ mom-and-pop shops. Do we really have to keep up with big city’s like Phoenix?

The fact that the people who govern our cities are not taking this into account, should be alarming. I hope that they will at least see what we have is worth saving and not that more people here will keep them in office. Progress is always good, but improve what we have and finish what we’ve started.

Kingman and the surrounding cities will be lost and our mom and pop shops will be a distant memory, just like the Bonellis’ House. See us, feel us but don’t forget us.

I hear the future of Kingman calling.

Sally Morisset Golden Valley