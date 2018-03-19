Mohave 911 | March 19, 2018

Felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

KINGMAN – Eric James Maxwell, 41, of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday at the Gas ’n Grub in the 2200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kingman police responded to a 5:45 p.m. call from a trailer park in the 2300 block of Airway Avenue where a stabbing had just occurred.

The suspect fled the scene in a green Toyota pickup, and was later located by police at Hualapai Gas ’n Grub.

Maxwell, who admitted to the stabbing, was taken into custody and was booked into Mohave County Jail. The stabbing was reportedly related to a domestic problem with Maxwell’s ex-girlfriend.

The stabbing victim, a 35-year-old Kingman man, underwent emergency surgery at Kingman Regional Medical Center for the stab wound that punctured his heart. He is expected to survive, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

The following arrests were made the week ending March 16:

Weapons possession

Ronald Reed Wright, 57 of Kingman, was arrested March 14 for felony possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and failure to comply with a court order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3000 block of Lass Avenue where the caller advised that Wright was at her residence and she has an active order of protection against him.

When deputies arrived, they saw Wright standing in the driveway wearing a backpack. While placing Wright in handcuffs, he attempted to throw the backpack over the victim’s fence.

Deputies retrieved the backpack and found a Glock 9mm with 10 live rounds. Wright had been convicted of several prior felonies and is prohibited from having weapons. When asked about the gun, Wright claimed he found it in a shed and put it into his backpack. He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Aggravated assault

Zoe Patricia Weber, 18 of Kingman, was arrested March 9 on three felony counts of aggravated assault.

Kingman police officers responded to a disturbance at a health care facility on the 1700 block of Sycamore Avenue. They arrived to discover several health care workers attempting to physically restrain Weber, who had already assaulted three workers.

Weber was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County jail. The health care workers received minor injuries.

Aggravated assault

Jeffrey Ray Kellogg, 32, of Keizer, Oregon, was arrested March 9 for felony aggravated assault.

At about 9:30 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 4750 London Bridge Road in Lake Havasu City. Dispatchers had been advised that the victim had been “tased” about 20 times by a man later identified as Kellogg.

The caller said he was following Kellogg in his vehicle. Officers saw the suspect walking. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs

Agnes Marie Trujillo, 55, of Golden Valley, was arrested March 9 for possession of a vapor-releasing substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

At about 9:46 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3400 block of McConnico Road in Golden Valley in reference to a call from Adult Protective Services.

The caller advised that earlier in the week, she attempted to make contact with Trujillo, a live-in caretaker at the residence. Deputies made contact with Trujillo, and found nine air-duster cans, which Trujillo admitted to using to get high. She was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Burglary, theft

Codi Michelle Duncan, 25, and Cheyenne Rochelle Garber, 24, both of Fort Mohave, were arrested March 9 for burglary, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Jamie Roadd in Fort Mohave in reference to a burglary. The victim told officers she had received “text alerts” on her phone for charges made to her debit card and Walmart credit card.

She checked her purse and realized her wallet was missing. Deputies responded to Maverick gas station in Fort Mohave to view video surveillance, where he observed a white four-door sedan with two occupants in a parking space in front of the store. The driver exited the vehicle and made two purchases on the debit card.

Deputies then responded to the Walmart in Fort Mohave to view video surveillance and observed two females and a small child at a self-pay station making three charges to the credit card, one of which was declined.

Deputies returned to the victim’s residence to show photos of the suspects, who were identified as Garber and Duncan. They were located by Fort Mohave Tribal Police and booked into Mohave County Jail. The wallet and credit cards were later found.

Domestic violence, weapons

Billie Lee Hinshaw, 48 of Meadview, was arrested March 9 for prohibited possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, both felonies.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 500 block of Haystack Lane in reference to a domestic violence call. The reporting party said that her son, Hinshaw, lived with her and had come home that evening with a friend after helping the friend to clean his house.

The victim made a comment about helping to clean their house, which made Hinshaw angry. He went to his room and returned a few minutes later with her gun in his hand and pointed it at her telling her to never talk to him like that when he had friends over.

The victim alleged that Hinshaw stuck the barrel of the gun in her neck and threatened to kill her. Hinshaw then pushed the victim, causing her to hit her back on a bookshelf and hit her head on the floor.

Hinshaw left the residence in the victim’s car and went to a friend’s house. Deputies responded to the friend’s house and arrested Hinshaw. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Aggravated assault

Shin-Kuo Huang, 43 of Las Vegas, was arrested March 10 for felony aggravated assault on a detention officer.

Sheriff’s deputies were at the Mohave County Jail regarding a separate incident when they saw detention officers trying to detain a combative inmate, later identified as Huang.

After the altercation, a detention officer was seen by nursing staff for a laceration to his arm. The officer advised deputies that while attempting to restrain the inmate, Huang resisted and latched onto his arm with his teeth, causing the laceration. It was confirmed by video footage.

Drugs, paraphernalia

Christopher Scott McKinney, 35 of Kingman, was arrested March 11 for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted McKinney walking in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue. They were aware the McKinney had valid warrants.

When deputies asked McKinney if he had anything in his possession, he admitted to having methamphetamine and a pipe in his pocket. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Disorderly conduct

Taylor Rea’Nee Green, 25, of Kingman, was arrested March 11 for felony unlawful use of means of transportation, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 1500 block of Devlin Avenue in reference to a domestic violence dispute.

The victim reported that she witnessed Green, her roommate, throwing a cup and butter knife around the house and leave out the back door. She noticed the TV in the living room had received damage that had not previously been there.

While talking with deputies, the victim noticed her vehicle was missing and advised that she thought Green left with her vehicle without her permission.

The vehicle was located and the victim was taken to identify the vehicle. Green was reportedly driving the vehicle and when asked, she told deputies she told the victim she was going to use the vehicle and was on her way to return the vehicle. She was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.