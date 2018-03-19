Police: Student detained after BB gun found on bus

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A middle school student was taken into custody Thursday after police received reports of a gun in his book bag.

At about 1:30 p.m., parents contacted Lake Havasu City Police after receiving text messages from their children, who were riding a school bus Thursday. The students reported that the juvenile suspect had a gun in his possession. Lake Havasu City Police officers stopped the bus near the intersection of State Route 95 and North Palo Verde Avenue, and evacuated the students safely.

Officers searched the bus and located a b.b. gun in the juvenile's backpack. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the juvenile never threatened other students with the weapon.

The student was taken into custody at the scene, but Gray was not immediately able to disclose what charges he may be facing.

"We hope this won't be a trend, and we take any incident like this seriously," Gray said. "We hope that students understand the severity of this situation."

The Lake Havasu Unified School District informed parents immediately of the situation after receiving a brief report from police.

"(The school district) is grateful that the student and parent reported the BB gun immediately, and, as always, that our Lake Havasu City Police Department responded immediately and handled the situation while keeping our students safe," said Havasu Superintendent Diana Asseier. "Once the students were secure, the police department contacted the district with this information so that we could ensure parents knew that their students are safe. The student is in custody, and our district will proceed accordingly with our discipline policy."

More information about the case will be released as it becomes available, Gray said Thursday.