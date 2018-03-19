‘Tomb Raider’ might disappoint action fans, gamers

Based on the best-selling 2013 video game, “Tomb Raider” (2018) is the origin story of heroine, Lara Croft. Lara is implored to take over her missing father’s global corporation but remains indifferent to assuming the role of CEO. During a meeting with company execs, Lara is given a puzzle box and – inside – a handwritten note from her father. With the help of generously placed clues, Lara learns that her father sought to thwart a secret organization, Trinity, from releasing an ancient queen, Himiko, who was known to kill with merely her touch. Lara travels to the fictional Japanese island of Yamatai where she is captured by Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins), who is charged with retrieving the queen’s remains for Trinity. Lara escapes, finds her father and together they discover the true secret of Himiko.

For hard core action fans and gamers, this film may disappoint. Gamers will be pleased to see nods to the 2013 video game but the cumulative anthology of Tomb Raider storylines remain far more engrossing and elaborate than this film which is mediocre in its premise and execution. Successful origin stories meld background elements with pivotal experiences that develop the character’s iconic persona. This is where “Tomb Raider” (2018) fails and lacks aspects that make the game enthralling: Lara is not a vetted, brilliant, multilingual thief and ass-kicking archaeologist as she is finding her way in the world. There are no ciphers, riddles, elaborate maps, supernatural entities, hieroglyphics lit by glow stick, melee fights, bass-laden soundtrack…or large rolling boulder. The tomb raiding begins in the last act when Lord Croft (Dominic West) and Vogel are reunited to unearth Himoko’s temple. Lara solves clues by happenstance rather than by superior wit or physical technique. Her development crescendos in the final 3-minutes of the film.

For those who appreciate an entertaining film, Oscar-winner, Alicia Vikander – known for period films – is rippled with impressively lean muscles. As Lara, she excels at jumping, hanging from heights and kicking. All the skills you’d expect from a CrossFit or martial arts enthusiast. Vikander is believable as a young woman who lacks life experience and embarks on an adventure without proper tools, equipment, or supplies; just her backpack and Lara’s signature tank top. Vikander’s Lara is good-natured and gives the character an engaging demeanor that you hope to see mature in the sequel or dismiss as too austere for action.

Family audiences may be pleased to see a heroine who is practically clothed and devoid of sultry overtones. Lara is depicted as a driven woman though gullible and ill-prepared. The action scenes are middling with easily-defeated bad guys, bullets that never hit their target and stale character development. The relationship between Vikander and on-screen-father, Dominic West, is devoid of emotional depth and sentiment. Goggins’ Vogel is a unilateral villain who grudgingly follows duties in Trinity’s employ. Daniel Wu is Lu Ren, ship captain of the Endurance. Wu’s character evolution from drunken gambler to revolutionary is the only rousing performance from the supporting cast as he attempts to put meat on the dry bones of his role.

If by chance you enjoyed Angelina Jolie as the iconic character, Vikander does not channel the steely-eyed, tenacity and sly sophistication of Jolie. Jolie displayed an unflinching, forbidding mettle that carried her bootie-shorted Lara through peril. There can be only one.

“Tomb Raider” (2018) is an origin story with skimpy character evolution that can take Lara from rookie raider to bad-ass archaeologist. The pace may be too slow for action fans while gamers may be thrilled to see nods to the game’s themes. Those who can tolerate a fresh perspective, despite a humdrum plot, may enjoy this rendition. You can read more about Vikander’s workout routine while you enjoy a muffin from The Sugar Shack: https://pagesix.com/2018/03/17/how-alicia-vikander-trained-to-look-like-lara-croft/

Action Fans: 2 out of 4 Raiders

Gamers: 3 out of 4 Raiders

Family Audiences: 3 out of 4 Raiders