10 Things to Know for Today, Mar. 20, 2018

1 - POLICE MAKE DIRECT APPEAL TO BOMBER

In the search for answers to a series of explosions in Austin, Texas, authorities have come ahead with a simple plea to whoever's behind the blasts: Talk to us.

2 - SELF-DRIVING UBER STRIKES, KILLS PEDESTRIAN

The fatality in a Phoenix suburb is the first involving a fully autonomous test vehicle, prompting the ride-hailing company to suspend all road-testing of such autos in the U.S. and Canada.

3 - TRUMP UNVEILS PLAN TO COMBAT OPIOIDS

The president calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including embracing a tactic employed by some of the global strongmen he admires: the death penalty.

4 - DATA MINING CREATES STIR

A Trump-affiliated group, Cambridge Analytica, reportedly tried to influence elections using data, including likes, inappropriately obtained on tens of millions of Facebook users. What's not clear is how effective that was.

5 - WHAT'S NEXT FOR VLADIMIR PUTIN

As the Russian leader shifts into his next six-year term, he could groom a successor, scrap term limits, or create for himself a new behind-the-scenes position of power.

6 - TURKEY VOWS NO LET-UP

President Erdogan says he intends to keep pressure on a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia — and could expand Turkey's military offensive into other Kurdish-held areas across northern Syria and even into neighboring Iraq.

7 - MISSISSIPPI LAW STANDS ALONE

The state's governor signs the nation's tightest abortion restrictions into law, banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

8 - HOW TO STAY HEALTHY WHILE FLYING

Worried about catching a cold or the flu on an airplane? Get a window seat, and don't leave it until the flight is over, researchers advise.

9 - NCAA TOURNAMENT HAS NEW LOOK

Sixteen teams are now left. Top seeds Virginia and Xavier are gone. Ditto No. 2 seeds North Carolina and Cincinnati.

10 - WHO'S STEPPING ONTO POLITICAL STAGE

Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says she's running for New York governor.