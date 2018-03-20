Filing deadline extended for TPT initiative petition

KINGMAN – The Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation’s circulating petition regarding the Transaction Privilege Tax increase has received a new and later filing-date deadline.

“It was brought to our attention that something had been passed through the Legislature last year that the city attorney (Carl Cooper) and I were both not aware of, that any tax issue goes on the general-election ballot,” said Sydney Muhle, city clerk.

Muhle said that when the initiative was first turned in, the applicants specified their wish to have the matter placed on the primary-election ballot. After researching the matter, Cooper found initiatives relating to tax must be placed on the general-election ballot.

“It was just something neither the city attorney nor I were aware of previously,” Muhle said.

The original filing deadline was April 30, 120 days before the primary election Aug. 28. The new filing deadline is July 9, 120 days before the general election Nov. 6.

According to the application for serial number filed Nov. 28, the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act would lower the sales and use tax rates by 1 percent. It also “(2) requires that future increases in the sales and use tax rates be approved by the qualified electors of Kingman and (3) permits the City Council to submit proposed sales and use tax rate increases to the qualified electors of Kingman for their approval or rejection.”

Council originally approved the TPT rate increase from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent at an Aug. 15 meeting. Council ratified the decision during a special meeting Jan. 30, after receiving word from the attorney general’s office noting the rate increase was in violation of Arizona public meeting laws.

The number of signatures required, 2,498, remains the same. According to a Friday press release from the City, valid signatures collected on petitions with the filing deadline of April 30 will still be accepted. Petitions as of March 16 should include the amended filing deadline of July 9.

“The only thing that changed is the filing deadline,” Muhle said.