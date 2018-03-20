Fire causes $13,400 damage to Butler home

KINGMAN – A single-wide mobile home in the Butler area was damaged by fire Sunday, with estimated property loss estimated at $13,400, according to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3600 block of Neal Avenue at 2:17 p.m. with two engine companies, a water tender and a chief officer.

Kingman Fire Department assisted with an engine company. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Unisource also assisted with the fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw fire and smoke coming from a window of the mobile home with additions. Firefighters gained control and extinguished the blaze while protecting threatened exposures. The fire was contained to the structure of origin.

The home was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire is under investigation. Any information can be reported to NACFD Battalion Chief Tim King at (928) 757-3151.