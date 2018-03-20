'Go Further with Food' is KRMC's topic at Lunch and Learn Wednesday

KINGMAN – Morgan Mittelsteadt, registered dietitian nutritionist, will talk about how to “Go Further with Food” at Wednesday’s Lunch and Learn program presented by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

She will outline the ways the foods you choose can make a real impact in your life, from starting your day with a healthy breakfast to fueling with food before an athletic event.

As part of her presentation, Mittelsteadt will prepare a healthy and delicious budget-friendly recipe. Preparing foods to go further by planning meals and snacks in advance can help to reduce food loss and waste, she said.

Lunch and Learn features a different medical professional each session, focusing on important healthcare topics. The seminars are free and held in the Del E. Webb Wellness Center Conference Rooms.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting at noon. There is no charge for the program, but seating is limited. Call KRMC at 681-8514 to make a reservation.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recognizes March as National Nutrition Month. The focus is on achieving healthier eating habits, and also urges people to find ways to cut back on food waste.