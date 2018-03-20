KFD puts out house fire on Lucille Avenue

KINGMAN – A house fire was brought under control by the Kingman Fire Department in the 2200 block of Lucille Avenue Tuesday morning.

Four engines and Battalion 2 reported to the fire that had light to medium white smoke billowing out of a single family residence with a female, the lone occupant, trying to battle the fire with a garden hose.

KFD personnel quickly brought the fire in a rear bedroom under control and kept it from spreading.

The occupant informed the department no other individuals were inside and that the family’s pets were in backyard unharmed.

Other areas to the home sustained light smoke and water damage, bringing the fire loss total to about $5,000.

The occupant and two children were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist them.

Fire investigators reported the cause to be inconclusive, but it did appear to be electrical in nature. There were several electric appliances in the immediate area of the bed where the fire started.

