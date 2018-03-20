Lake Havasu City councilwoman takes plea in domestic case

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Michele Lin will serve no time in jail after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct last month.

Lin was arrested in November on charges of misdemeanor assault per domestic violence after an alleged altercation in her home, when police said she struck her husband with an open-handed slap following a verbal altercation.

Lake Havasu City attorneys initially dropped the case, as did Lake Havasu City Justice Court Judge Jill Davis, due to possible conflicts of interest. In lieu of a hearing in Havasu, Lin made appearances in Kingman Justice Court, and was prosecuted by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Megan McCoy.

It wasn’t a complicated case, McCoy said on Friday, but there were potential conflicts of interest that required a change of venue and prosecution by an agency outside of Havasu. Because the case was heard in Kingman Justice Court, records of Lin’s final appearance on Feb. 28 were not immediately available in Havasu. As part of Lin’s plea agreement, she was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation with a 30-day suspended jail sentence, McCoy said. Lin has also been ordered to complete domestic violence counseling.