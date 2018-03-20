Outdoor Notes | Supplemental Hunter Education

If you have moved to Arizona from another state and have taken Hunter Education in that state since 1980 you are eligible to take the Supplemental Hunter Education class that is going to be taught this Saturday at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range. You must register for this class on the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Hunter Education website. Look for the class on March 24 and sign up. If you have questions about your eligibility to take the class, call 928-303-9481.

Hunter Education, get involved

One reason for the lack of Hunter Education classes in the Kingman area is due to the shortage of volunteer instructors. If you would like to join the Kingman area team and teach just one class a year, your help would be appreciated. You can choose to assist on any class you want, be it a resident class where most of the students are ages 10 years and older, or maybe you’d like to assist in teaching a more advanced class for hunters from all over America who come out to take the one-day supplemental class.

In these classes you’ll meet sportsmen from all over America, some who you’ve probably read stories about. If you would like to just attend a class to watch what is taught, you are more than welcome.

Call Chief Instructor Don Martin at 928-303-9481 or Jim Rich at 928-444-3397 for more information.