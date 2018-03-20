Police seek leads on downtown shooting

KINGMAN – Police are investigating a walk-by shooting that was reported Sunday evening at a trailer park in the 1100 block of Topeka Street.

Kingman Police officers responded around 9:15 p.m. and learned that one trailer was shot at least 16 times while the occupant was inside.

The resident said he came home about 15 minutes before the shooting and did not know who the suspect was or why it happened.

Statements indicated that the suspect was a male subject on foot, walking by while shooting a handgun at the trailer. No injuries were reported.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of the shooting suspect. Call KPD at 928-753-2191; report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234; or report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com.