Prep Roundup: Vols drop 9-4 loss to Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team faced off against an undefeated Lake Havasu squad Monday afternoon and fell short in a 9-4 loss at Dick Grounds Field.

The Vols held a 1-0 advantage after the first inning, but then the Knights (5-0) responded with three runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth to take a 5-1 lead.

Lee Williams put three on the board in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-4. That was as close as the Vols could get though, as Lake Havasu scored four in the top of the seventh for the win.

Mike Bathauer led Lee Williams with a 3-for-4 day and drove in two runs, while Robert Paulson and Matt Bathauer each finished with two hits. Paul Giglio tallied the Vols’ only other RBI and also scored a run.

Lee Williams (2-4, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to Bradshaw Mountain this afternoon and then welcome the Bears (2-2, 1-2) to town Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. rematch.

Softball

Kingman Academy 13, Antelope 0

At Southside Park, the Kingman Academy High School softball team opened 2A West Region play with a bang Monday afternoon by exploding for 10 hits in a 13-0 win over Antelope in five innings due to the run rule.

Cassidy Hobbs led the way for the Lady Tigers with a perfect 3-for-3 day and also drove in a run. Chloe Elliott finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Randa Short and Maryssa Edwards each drove in two runs.

Edwards picked up the win in the circle after throwing a no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.

Academy head coach Tim Pena still felt the team didn’t up to its potential after winning the Coca-Cola Invitational on Saturday at Centennial Park.

“We weren’t as sharp, but I understand that,” Pena said. “We played five games in literally a day. We just have to make better adjustments at the plate. You’re going to see slower and faster pitchers, so you have to learn to make adjustments.”

The Lady Tigers (4-4, 1-0 2A West) will look to do that at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 when it travels to Antelope (7-3, 1-3) for a rematch.

Lake Havasu 5, Lee Williams 3

At Centennial Park, the Lee Williams High School softball team had its two-game winning streak snapped by Lake Havasu Monday in a 5-3 setback.

The Lady Knights (5-0) scored in every inning except for the second and sixth, while the Lady Vols put up a run in each inning from the second through the fourth.

Lee Williams (2-5, 0-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Bradshaw Mountain today and then the Lady Vols welcome Thunderbird (0-5, 0-1 4A Skyline) to town Thursday, March 29.