Wreckage from the USS Juneau was discovered on March 17, 2018 by the expedition crew of Paul G. Allen’s Research Vessel (R/V) Petrel. The Juneau was sunk by a Japanese torpedo during the Battle of Guadalcanal, ultimately killing 687 men aboard including all five Sullivan brothers. The Atlanta-class light cruiser was found 4,200 meters deep, resting on the floor of the South Pacific off the coast of the Solomon Islands.