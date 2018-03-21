Bullying antidote: Self-defense skills help create confident, prepared children

With tragedies occurring at an alarming rate across the country, it’s important for parents to make sure their children aren’t overcome with fear or anxiety. While there is no 100 percent guaranteed way to do that, teaching self-defense techniques go a long way in creating a confident child prepared for any situation.

“With the kids and bullying and stuff like that, the biggest thing that I accomplish is building their confidence,” said Robert Deets of Deets Jiu-Jitsu Academy. “Then I make sure they can defend themselves and then we work on their character. I have a very strong character-building system. That’ll keep you out of most situations where you would encounter bullying. If you have a strong character and you are confident in your abilities, you don’t need to fight.”

Deets lived up to his words during a recent session at 2364 E. Northern Ave., as everyone in attendance knew that the goal was to avoid injuries.

“It helps a lot because you’re not actually hurting them,” said 14-year-old Beyoncé Lozano. “You just want them to stop.”

Lozano admitted that bullies were the reason she started Jiu-Jitsu and it has helped her become a more self-assured teenager.

“It teaches me discipline, respect and confidence in my ability to protect myself,” Lozano said.

However, self-defense isn’t all that Deets teaches at his Academy. The lifelong Kingman resident also makes sure children know how to be aware of their surroundings, especially as school shootings are on the rise.

“Situational awareness is something that I really drive with the kids,” Deets said. “You see a lot of kids that are OK with walking out of the store looking at their phone with headphones on, but that’s a great opportunity for someone to attack you. So no matter where you’re at, you have to be situational aware.”

Deets went into detail with the children about a former wrestling teammate who was actually at the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado. He survived by being situationally aware – recommending that he and his friends go into a janitor closet and lock the door.

“They survived because of his ability,” Deets said. “That’s some of the stuff that I teach – that situational awareness. Being able to create your environment. I tell my kids to look and see where’s the closest closet you can lock yourself in – in every room.”

And Deets isn’t just teaching self-defense and situational awareness to other people’s children – he is making sure his two daughters also learn the same techniques.

That fact was obvious as Talia, 11, and Aliya, 12, are actively involved and know the importance of Jiu-Jitsu.

“I’m actually really glad I do this,” Aliya said. “It gets me prepared. I have a scenario in my head that I’m prepared for. … It helps you feel a little bit safer than you might have before you done Jiu-Jitsu.”

For more information on Deets Jiu-Jitsu, check out Facebook.com/coachdeets or call 928-279-6221.

“I 100 percent believe in what I teach,” Deets said. “And I know that anyone that tries it out and gets through the self-defense portion will be able to go out and defend themselves against a variety of attacks.”