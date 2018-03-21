Horoscope | March 21, 2018

Birthdays: Jace Norman, 18; Matthew Broderick, 56; Rosie O’Donnell, 56; Gary Oldman, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully and ask questions if you don’t understand something that’s said. Getting things done right the first time will help you bypass criticism and complaints.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dealing with others will prove necessary, but handle it all carefully and with compassion and integrity. You can influence others with your rhetoric, so choose your words wisely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deal with bureaucratic issues that crop up. It’s best to stay on top of your money, legal or health matters to avoid an untimely delay.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set time aside to take care of matters of interest, dealing with children or seniors and making your community a safe place. Your kindness will be met with constructive suggestions and offers from someone willing to pitch in and help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use charm to reach out to someone who has jealousy issues. Offering a kind gesture will help to open up a dialogue that can encourage a better relationship in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to do something, go all out and make it count. Opportunity is apparent, but if you limit what you can accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Examine documents or shared assets you have with someone. An opportunity to make a clean break should be a priority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The tone set for the day will come through discipline, hard work and the reluctance to admit defeat. Take pleasure in doing things differently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Settle into whatever job you are given, and don’t stop until you are finished. The way you handle work will help you maintain popularity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do the bulk of your work from home. Tidy up and take care of personal paperwork and responsibilities that will help to secure your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be tempted by what others do or say. Too many outside influences will cause confusion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Communication will be the best way to get things done. Being on the same page as the people you have to deal with will make life easier.