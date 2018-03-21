Kennecott ends drilling exploration at Kabba project

KINGMAN – Residents around Hackberry can breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now, as Kennecott Exploration Company announced Monday it would not continue its drilling exploration at the Kabba project.

Kennecott began surveying the land with drones last year, working with Bell Copper on its exploration efforts and holding informational meetings for residents in the project area near Interstate 40 and U.S. 93.

“In December, we completed a brief drill program, and based on results from that program we have decided not to continue our work on the Kabba project,” exploration manager Russell Franklin said in a letter to residents. “It is important to note that Bell Copper may choose to continue working on the project, but Kennecott Exploration will no longer be involved.”

Franklin said Kennecott felt it was important to keep the community informed of project developments, and the company is committed to providing information related to work in the area.

Kennecott drilled seven holes to depths of 1,000 to 1,200 feet with Bell Copper, and reclamation of those former drill sites was recently completed, he added.

Amanda Miller, community coordinator for Kennecott, told residents at a November meeting that the company would take steps to reduce and limit noise from the drilling operation.

The Kabba project is named for the copper mine that operated in the area until 1936, and that’s the focus of the exploration, she said. They’re not looking for uranium, as some residents had asked.