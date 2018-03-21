Kingman students look to stamp out tobacco during Kick Butts Day

KINGMAN – Local students will stand together today in opposition of big tobacco by participating in Kick Butts Day at 12:25 p.m. at Kingman Academy of Learning High School, 3420 N. Burbank St.

Students from Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School and Kingman Academy of Learning High School will participate in the event that works to unite youths against tobacco use.

According to a Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids press release, tobacco use in Arizona claims 8,300 lives each year and costs $2.38 billion in health care bills. Tobacco use remains the number one cause of preventable death in the U.S.

“Kick Butts Day is an annual day of activism that encourages our youth to stand up and speak out against tobacco,” said Andrea Miranda, adult coordinator at Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Students will educate the public on tobacco use by decorating t-shirts, displaying body bags and releasing balloons for those they know who have been affected by tobacco use. Students can also pledge to be tobacco free by signing a banner. A cigarette mascot from the public health department will also be present.

“The event is organized to raise awareness about the problem of tobacco use in our community, and also to encourage youths to take action against the tobacco industry and urge elected officials to protect our kids from tobacco,” Miranda said.

For more information, contact Miranda at 928-715-6395.