Mohave County Sheriff's Office hires Mortensen as PIO

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has hired Anita Mortensen as its new public information officer with a promise of more transparency and communication with the media in getting information to the public on arrests and criminal activity.

Mortensen, a Kingman native, has worked the past three years with the Department of Corrections as an officer and case worker at Arizona State Prison-Kingman in Golden Valley.

“I look at this as a career and I’m very excited,” she said Monday during an introduction to local reporters. “I saw a big wealth of opportunity and this is something that’s going to impact my life in a positive way.”

Mortensen said Kingman is her home and she embraces the community. She and her husband, Tory, have two children.

“This my community. We want to put it out there that we’re here for them,” she said.

Sheriff Doug Schuster said Mortensen will be working on MCSO’s Facebook page to provide a link to inmates’ photographs by the end of March. It will also help reduce the PIO’s everyday tasks.

“My goal is transparency,” Schuster said. “There’s nothing we’re doing that we don’t want you to know, with the exceptions of investigations that can hamper us. If we can’t give it, please bear with until we can.”

Mortensen takes over from Sue Callahan, who served as interim PIO following the retirement of Trish Carter. Carter was PIO for 14 years.