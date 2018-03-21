Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs drop region opener to Chino Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School softball team made the trip to Chino Valley Tuesday to continue 3A West Region play, but couldn’t come out on top in an 11-1 setback in five innings due to the run rule.

The Lady Bulldogs started off fast with a 1-0 advantage after the first inning, but the Lady Cougars (5-1, 1-0) tied it in the bottom of the second and then racked up eight runs in the third to pull away.

Chino’s starting pitcher Keigan Willingham limited Kingman to one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Lady Cougars racked up 15 hits and nine RBIs.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1) travel to Mohave Accelerated (3-3, 2-1 2A West) Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest.

Bradshaw 10, Lee Williams 0

At Centennial Park, the Lee Williams High School softball team couldn’t pick up its first victory in the 4A Grand Canyon Region Tuesday as it suffered a 10-0 loss to Bradshaw Mountain in five inning due to the run rule.

The Lady Bears (7-1, 5-1) scored in every inning except the third to win their sixth straight game. Bradshaw Mountain finished with nine hits and seven RBIs and starting pitcher Kirsten Schmidt threw a shutout with five strikeouts and five walks.



The Lady Volunteers (2-6, 0-4) host Thunderbird (0-5, 0-1 4A Skyline) at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29.

Baseball

Lee Williams 3, Bradshaw 2

At Bradshaw Mountain, the Lee Williams High School baseball team rallied for a run in the seventh to narrowly defeat the Bears 3-2 for its second win in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Mike Bathauer led the Volunteers with a 2-for-4 day, while Carter Rhoades, Matt Bathauer and Robert Paulson each drove in a run.

Matt Bathauer picked up the win after striking out eight and walking three in 6 2/3 innings of work. Mike Bathauer came in for the save, striking out one in 1/3 of an inning.

The Volunteers (3-4, 2-1) welcome Bradshaw Mountain (2-3, 1-3) to town Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. rematch.