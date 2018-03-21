Shoplifting turns into auto damages during escape attempt

KINGMAN – Police say a suspected shoplifter fleeing store employees crashed her vehicle into a parked car and nearly hit a bystander Tuesday evening.

Kingman Police Department officers were called to a department store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road in response to a shoplifting call. They were told by store employees two suspects ran from the store and drove away in a Toyota Camry.

KPD tracked the suspect vehicle down at the intersection of Airway Avenue and North Wells Street. The driver, identified as Tiffany Alexa Ochoa, 19, of Kingman, lost control of the Camry while turning onto North Wells Street at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, jumped a curb, and crashed into an empty building.

Ochoa and her alleged 14-year-old female accomplice were not injured. Police say the pair admitted to the offenses.

Ochoa was arrested and charged with felony criminal damage and endangerment, along with misdemeanor shoplifting and reckless driving. She was taken to Mohave County jail.

The juvenile was charged with shoplifting and released to her parents.