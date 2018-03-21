UPDATED *** Pedestrian killed in Golden Valley Monday was from out of state

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Department of Public Safety reported that the pedestrian killed Monday by a DPS patrol vehicle on Highway 68 was a 59-year-old man from out of state.

The agency has not identified the man pending notification of next of kin, said Quentin Mehr, DPS public information officer.

The pedestrian was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Monday at milepost 24, and died at the scene, Mehr said.

DPS would not release the name of the officer involved in the fatality.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” Mehr said. He will send more information as it becomes available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been studying traffic safety on Highway 68 since 2015. The highway is one of the most dangerous in Mohave County, with a number of head-on collisions and horrific crashes over the years.

The ADOT study recommended improvements, including roundabouts that were largely opposed by local residents, on a 13-mile stretch of Highway 68 from U.S. 93 to milepost 14. The highway handles about 12,000 vehicles a day traveling through Golden Valley.

