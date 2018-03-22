Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council vehicle auction March 31

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is counting down the days to the auction of its fully restored 1958 Chevy Yeoman station wagon with proceeds going toward renovating Arnold Plaza into a veterans resource center.

The car was originally listed on eBay with a starting bid of $35,000, but no bids were received by the ending date of Jan. 17. Now it’s going to auction on March 31 by Silver Auction AZ.

More than 5,000 hours was spent on restoring the car, along with donated parts to bring the rare Yeoman back to its “shining example of yesteryear,” said Pat Ferrell, president of JVAC.

He thanked Dan Dowdy of Street Rods by Dowdy for overseeing the project.

In June 2014, Dowdy and other veterans in his company took on the project that would ultimately be donated to a veterans group. The vehicle is a bumper-to-bumper rebuild with a 350-cubic-inch engine with less than 100 miles on it.

It’s got a 307 rear end, sculpted tweed interior, retro stereo, Cragar wire wheels, Hedman headers, Edelbrock carburetor and intake, Flow Master exhaust, GTI steering wheel and Dakota digital gauge package.

Dowdy decided on JAVC to assist with “Operation 6,” a project to renovate Arnold Plaza into a resource center and transitional home for at-risk veterans.

Mohave County sold the building at 313 Oak St. to JVAC in January for $58,500 following asbestos removal. More information on the project can be found at www.javc.org under the “Operation 6” tab.