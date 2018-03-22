Mosquito season begins soon

GOLDEN VALLEY – Private and tribal farms in Mohave Valley are working together to coordinate efforts to reduce the larvae and adult mosquito populations by treating standing water and spraying when necessary.

According to Mohave County Department of Public Health officials, mosquito season normally starts toward the end of March, and the county will be trapping mosquitos near residential areas in Mohave Valley. If 300 or more mosquitos are caught in a particular trap, then the county will ground fog that area.

“We are proud to see the area farmers take such a proactive role in reducing the mosquitoes this year,” said Bill Flynn, environmental health manager for Mohave County. “Such collaboration is unprecedented and inspirational.”

County Environmental Health Department officials say it is important it isn’t just spraying but is treating standing water with approved EPA larvicide, which only affects mosquitos but not other insects such as ladybugs. Additionally, the department says farmers will be spraying the farmlands and the county will be fogging only residential areas.

Flynn credits the collaboration of multiple agencies as well as the public for making this happen.

“We are battling a threat, notably Zika and West Nile virus, where the human is both the host of the virus and creates the harborages the mosquito lives,” Flynn said. “The mosquito simply transmits the virus.”

He noted that if everyone does their part and notifies the Environmental Health Department with complaints for incidences of green pools or swarms of the pesky critters and minimize harborages like standing water on farms, sentiment basins, old tires, yard decorations and equipment, mosquito season will be safer and more enjoyable for all citizens.

If someone has a mosquito-related nuisance complaint anywhere in Mohave County, or wishes to receive free anti-mosquito bait, visit the county website at https://mohavecounty.us and click on the Environmental Health page for the most up-to-date contact information.