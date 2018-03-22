MUC to discuss water-rate study

KINGMAN – The Municipal Utility Commission will review water rates and the wastewater system at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Staff will present to the commission findings from the water-rate study for analysis. A review of rates was completed earlier this month for the first time since 2008.

The commission will hear a presentation of the review of Kingman’s wastewater system. The presentation will include revenues and operating expenses, the five-year proposed capital improvements plan, and fund balance and cash reserves. Staff wants to take a recommendation to Council on how to utilize funds.