MUC to discuss water-rate study

Jim Page took time in this 2011 Daily Miner file photo to explain the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant’s dewatering press. The Municipal Utility Commission will review water rates and the wastewater system at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Daily Miner file photo

Jim Page took time in this 2011 Daily Miner file photo to explain the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant’s dewatering press. The Municipal Utility Commission will review water rates and the wastewater system at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

By Miner Staff

  • Originally Published: March 22, 2018 5:55 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Municipal Utility Commission will review water rates and the wastewater system at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

    Staff will present to the commission findings from the water-rate study for analysis. A review of rates was completed earlier this month for the first time since 2008.

    The commission will hear a presentation of the review of Kingman’s wastewater system. The presentation will include revenues and operating expenses, the five-year proposed capital improvements plan, and fund balance and cash reserves. Staff wants to take a recommendation to Council on how to utilize funds.

    More like this story