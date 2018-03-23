4 Spring cleaning ideas for your mind and body

Did you know March 19 was the last day of winter?

Spring is finally here. The warm weather is peeking through, and we are starting to get excited about sunny days.

Here are four spring cleaning ideas for your mind and body:

1. Get up and get with it

When it comes to exercise you may not feel like you have any energy left over after your workday, and you aren’t alone. The No.1 reason people don’t get enough exercise is they simply don’t have the time. What if I told you that you don’t have to hit the gym to gain the many health benefits of regular physical activity? Health professionals recommend at least 15 minutes of moderate exercise every day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work it in with a little creativity.

You can get 15 minutes into your day by choosing the parking spots farthest from the grocery store doors or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Maybe even offer to take the neighbor’s dog for an after-dinner walk.

2. Guzzle, guzzle, guzzle

Your diet is the MOST important thing when it comes to your health. No matter how many hours you spend exercising, you’ll never be able to burn off the negative effects of a poor diet. There is one nutrient that you may not even realize you’re lacking: Water. Just plain H2O is vital to all body systems and every tiny little cell in your body. Without it you would store loads of toxins and, ultimately, all systems would stop functioning. Getting the recommended amount of water daily supports healthy skin, a fast metabolism, productivity, high energy levels and even your good mood. Don’t skimp on water.

3. Eat real food

There are thousands of junk foods out there, and some may seem like they are healthy. Things like protein bars, cereals and even fruit juices can result in unwanted weight gain because of all the added sugar. If you have a weight loss goal that seems like you’ll never get there, then you may be focusing on the wrong thing. Stop looking at the number on the scale and start eating real food. Anything that comes from nature (foods that don’t have a label) will likely nourish your body and support your goals.



4. Sleeping Beauty

It’s estimated that about 40 million people suffer from chronic sleep disorders. If you’re waking during the night or just can’t get into bed at a decent hour, then it’s time to make some changes. Sleep experts suggest turning off all lights and mobile devices at the same time every night, lowering the thermostat, and purchasing high-quality bedding can help restore your restful sleep.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you’ve made these changes and are still struggling with weight loss, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.