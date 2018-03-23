Can permanent piercings help with medical issues?

Body piercings rub some people the wrong way, or make them uncomfortable, while creating excitement and hope in others. Sometimes those positive mentalities toward piercings result from perceived or personally-experienced benefits from medical piercings.

Medical piercings differ from the typical piercing one may get as jewelry. The former, often times according to anecdotal evidence, may bring about an alleviation of medical issues for which an individual is no longer permitted by their doctor to continue taking medication. Sometimes an ailment can be so severe an individual decides to try a medical piercing in the hopes that it can lessen the pain or symptoms they are experiencing.

According to body piercers Jason Millin and Shannon L. Scofield of Black Sheep Tattoo in Kingman, one of the more common piercings is the daith piercing. The daith is located at the crus of the helix inside the ear. Millin said the idea behind the medical benefits of the piercing is that it stimulates the same nerve as acupuncture would.

"When you pierce that nerve, you're almost doing a permanent acupuncture,” Millin said. “What it really does is help your sinuses. It’s helping the sinus there where you get those tension migraines.”

Concrete and unbiased studies are largely lacking on the matter, so many medical journals do not recommend the daith piercing as a way to mitigate migraines until those studies have been conducted. Studies that have been done found differing results from person to person.

However, there are those who swear to its benefits. Millin and Scofield said they sometimes get patients who come in with doctor referrals. Success stories are sometimes disputed because of the opinion that migraine sufferers meeting relief via daith piercings are experiencing the placebo effect.

Millin believes that when a person is getting "anything done" there will be a desired effect going into the piercing. From that aspect, he understands how the placebo effect could play a part. However, he added that there are some cases in which the placebo effect cannot account for the almost-instant reaction and relief experienced by some customers.

He tells of one customer who had been experiencing a migraine for about a week and had visited the ER multiple times. While medication alieved some of the pain for a time, the migraine persisted day after day.

"She was hurting," Millin said. "You could see the pain and tension in her face."

As the needle for the first piercing was going into the daith, and before jewelry could be inserted, the change was clear and almost instantaneous.

"One complete side of her face relaxed," Millin said. "There is no better moment to be able to help somebody when you can take away that pain and suffering. And that piercing is amazing for that."

Can the piercing get rid of migraines for good, or alleviate their severity completely? Millin says no.

"That’s not saying a piercing takes away everything because you are still going to get headaches. You may still get a migraine," he said. “But if a migraine, instead of lasting eight days, lasts 30 minutes and a couple Excedrin can help you now, it's worth it.”

Scofield said about half of those who come in for piercings during her shifts are there for medical piercings.

“They say, ‘I just want to try it. I’ll try anything,’” Scofield said in reference to some customers’ desire for any kind of relief.

Daith piercings, while increasingly more common, are not the only suggested form of medical piercings.

Millin, an Iraq War veteran, had been getting acupuncture done to help him sleep. Upon deciding to try a medical piercing as a more permanent solution to help him sleep through the night, he said he got a full eight hours sleep for the first time in a long time. He said he fell asleep faster and was less restless.

"And there are piercings like that all over the body," Scofield said. "There are ones for anxiety, which is really common, a lot of people suffer from anxiety. They go to the therapist and get on medication, but the medication makes them drowsy or loopy and they can't drive, and they want to do something else. So they get the conch piercing, which is right in the bowl of your ear. They get that done and they find that it helps."

Will medical piercings work for everyone? Perhaps not. Millin said what works for some will not work for others.

"I think everybody is a unique individual, and each body is a little different,” he said.