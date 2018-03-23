City manager finalist Stepen Kil faced Indiana judge March 15

KINGMAN – Stephen Kil, a finalist for city manager, appeared in court March 15 before Lake Superior Court Judge Nicholas Schiralli in Indiana regarding the alleged removal of political signs in St. John, Indiana.

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Kil was charged in 2015 with conversion, a misdemeanor that if proven could bring a one-year jail sentence and a $10,000 fine.



“Those signs (issues) were an abatement of a zoning violation that was approved with the advice and consent of the town attorney,” Kil said at Monday’s meet and greet. “The town attorney said, ‘Yes it is a zoning-ordinance violation and can be removed.’”

Dave Austgen, town attorney at the time of the incident, confirmed Kil’s statement.

“He (Kil) did call me and we reviewed the zoning ordinance for propriety and circumstances that were presented at that time, so I did review that with him,” Austgen said. “It’s pretty straightforward. He was enforcing the town’s code and that was construed otherwise by someone.”

The Times reported that the issue came to light upon two St. John residents saying they witnessed Kil in November 2015 removing political signs placed by the St. John Homeowners Association PAC. The signs asked voters to fire Kil, along with two councilmembers. Kil submitted a plea agreement to Judge Schiralli that entailed about $669 in restitution and a six-month deferred prosecution. Judge Schiralli decided to review the agreement and will hand down his decision June 14 on its acceptance or rejection.

“We were aware there was an incident,” said Mayor Monica Gates. “We were not aware that this was a significant incident.”

Gates said her “discomfort was more about the lack of disclosure.” She added the situation will have bearing on Council’s final decision, but that she was not at liberty to say anything more.