Couple, baby horse rescued by boat from Salt River

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A couple and a baby horse they were trying to protect had to be rescued from the Salt River.

Ryan and Bren Schultz, who volunteer with Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, were in Mesa on Thursday trying to save the foal from drowning when all three got stuck.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called and conducted a boat rescue.

They were able to pull all three into a boat and speed off to safety.

Ryan Schultz said Friday that he and his wife were fine and didn't need any medical treatment.

He says he got a hold of the foal as it got dragged downstream and then they ran into an eddy.

Volunteers say they are monitoring the progress of the foal, which was reunited with its mother.