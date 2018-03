DOLAN SPRINGS – A 20-year-old Dolan Springs man died late Thursday evening as a result of a single vehicle rollover accident on Diamond Bar Road, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen.

James Atherton went off the road and through a safety barrier. He was wearing his seatbelt, but sheriff officials believe speed was contributing factor. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role.

Atherton was pronounced dead at the scene.