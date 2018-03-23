Fort Huachuca gets $500,000 grant

PHOENIX – Arizona State Parks and Trails has received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service’s African-American Civil Rights Fund to rehabilitate the Mountain View Officers’ Club at historic Fort Huachuca.

The fort is located in Sierra Vista in southeast Arizona, and the State Historic Preservation Office has been involved in a long-standing effort to preserve the World War II-era African-American officers’ club.

“This grant provides the much needed seed funding that will serve as an important catalyst to the rehabilitation of this significant building,” said Kathryn Leonard, historic preservation officer for Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Betsy Fahlman, author and professor of art history at Arizona State University, came to Mohave Community College in February to talk about the remarkable story of Fort Huachuca.

She discussed the works and contributions of Arizona painter Lew Davis, who painted murals for the black officers’ club.

Davis produced something stunningly original: The Negro in America’s Wars, which depicted African American participation in the Revolution, the War of 1812, the Civil War and World War I.

As one of the last remaining structures of its kind in the United States, the Mountain View Officers’ Club is central to understanding the complex history of the segregated African-American experience in the military and large-scale war mobilization effort.

During World War II, Fort Huachuca was the largest training center for African-American soldiers, housing an estimated 25,000 troops at one point, with more than 1,400 temporary buildings. The officers’ club, vacant since 1998, is one of only a few buildings left from that period.