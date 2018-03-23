Goodwill to hold Hiring Fest at MCC Thursday

KINGMAN – Goodwill of Central and Northern Nevada is holding a Hiring Fest from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 29 at Mohave Community College’s career center, 1971 Jagerson Ave.

The event provides a unique opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers from a variety of industries and occupations, network with other professionals, discover new opportunities and build a career path.

NAZCare, City of Kingman and Sonoran Prevention Work will be hiring for a variety of positions from entry level to management.

Visit Goodwill’s career center at its new 22,000-square-foot thrift store, 3320 Stockton Hill Road, Suite E, to prepare for the hiring fest.

Along with computers to search for jobs, there’s a dedicated career advisor who can help you update your resume, master the interview process, approach recruiters and go over what it means to “dress to impress.”

“The community has a need,” advisor Cristy Crow said at Goodwill’s grand opening in October. “It helps connect people with employers in the community. We also help build skills, interview skills, and build confidence so they can be successful.”

For more information, call 928-757-0867 or visit goodwillaz.org.

Last year, Goodwill helped place more than 45,000 Arizonans in local jobs with hundreds of local companies.