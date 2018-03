KINGMAN – A 41-year-old Kingman man was arrested in North Kingman on four warrants.

Charles Collins Pruitt was apprehended by Mohave County deputies in the 4500 block of Vernetti Lane without incident on warrants for felony sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault, domestic violence, and misdemeanor trespassing.

Pruitt was taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Center.

- Information provided by MCSO