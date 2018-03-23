Letter | Statute of limitations is being abused

As a victim of bullying I know how other people feel, especially our kids who deal with being bullied each day. I’m a very strong believer in keeping our children safe.

After all, shouldn’t they only have to worry about their homework, instead of being bullied in school?

Really think on that hard. Should this treatment be allowed?

Another thing: Why should we, the taxpaying citizens of this state, have to pay into the legal system if we can’t receive compensation for loss of work for being hassled by jerks such as I was?

Here is my question to you: Why should we to deal with the statute of limitations?

Don’t we have the right to live without fear? Think about that really hard as well.

I’ve always heard there are two sides to hear before you are let out of court. You must hear the side of the victim and also listen hard to the guilty. But that wasn’t the case in my situation.

Here’s a plain and simple fact: They allowed the guilty to speak, but I never had my chance to be heard.

The guilty went free, and I was denied compensation. That isn’t all. I didn’t even have an attorney to speak on my behalf, as the guilty did.

That’s our justice system for you.

Protect the guilty and ignore the victims.

Kenny Lee Barrows

Kingman Resident