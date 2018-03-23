Obituary | Carmen Marie Brewer Jacobs

Ms. Jacobs was born Carmen Marie Brewer May 10, 1944, to Clement and Esther Brewer in Pine Ridge, South Dakota on the Oglala Sioux Reservation. She passed away March 14, 2018, in Topeka, Kansas at age 73, succumbing to complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Survivors include sons Ronald Brewer of Topeka; Damon Jacobs, Charles F Jacobs III, and Darren Jacobs (Bernadette), all of Lawrence, Kansas; Gabriel Jacobs of Tucson, Arizona; Randy Jacobs of Seymour, Wisconsin; and daughters Nicole Jacobs of Topeka and Barrie Jacobs of Mayetta, Kansas. Carmen also leaves 28 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers, Lloyd of Phoenix, Arizona and Norman “Jim” (Ginger) of Tucson, Arizona; and sisters Margaret Mejia of Apple Valley, California; Maureen Scott (James) of Eureka, California; and Eileen Wilson of Tucson, Arizona.

Carmen was predeceased by her parents and an infant brother, Russell.

The Brewer family left Pine Ridge Reservation October 28, 1953, and moved to Wilmington, California. In February 1954 the family then relocated to Valentine, Arizona, where Mr. and Mrs. Brewer were employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Truxton Canon Agency. Carmen attended area schools and graduated from Mohave County Union High School in Kingman, May 1962. During high school, Carmen was a majorette with the marching band, and played clarinet and bass clarinet in the concert band. She and Lloyd also learned to play the piano, using a self-teaching program at home.

After high school, Carmen attended what is now Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. In April 1965, she graduated its two-year business program and entered federal service as a secretary with the BIA in Los Angeles. Her nearly 40-year career with the BIA took her back to Valentine, Arizona; then to Fort Thompson, South Dakota; Fort Hall, Idaho; Crow Agency, Montana; and Fort Yates, North Dakota, where she retired as an administrative manager in October 2004. She was also often called upon to serve as acting superintendent at various offices.

Carmen was a proud Lakota woman, embracing tribal traditions and spirituality, and encouraged her children to learn and carry on Native ways. Many of her children and grandchildren are involved in traditional activities like powwow dance and other Native arts and crafts. Carmen was skilled in beading and other crafts including crochet, sewing and ceramics.

Carmen loved animals and was rarely without an assortment of pets. Devoted to her children, she often made room for other young people in need of a helping hand. She became a counselor and mentor to many who consider her their second mother.

Visitation was held at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kansas March 18, 2018.