Obituary | Daniel Phillip Shinners

Daniel Phillip Shinners passed away peacefully and went home to the Lord Feb. 25, 2018, at his home with his best friend and caregiver, Anna, by his side, as well as his dog, Bo. He was born Oct. 23, 1944, in Hennipin County, Minnesota.

Dan was a U.S. Army Veteran. He later retired out of the pharmaceutical business and made his home here in Kingman, where he was a resident for 13 years. One of his favorite past times was playing blackjack or poker with a fun group of people.

He was a very kind and compassionate animal lover and advocate. His favorite breed was the Airedale, and he owned many during his lifetime. He rescued many dogs and provided a forever loving home for them. His last rescue was five years ago at our local humane society, and she adored him dearly and misses him greatly.

Dan is survived by his sons, Paul, Dan Jr. and David, who reside in Washington, his grandchildren; Brianna, Amanda, Levi, Hunter, Dawson and Kiana, and his great-grandchildren; Cash, Harper, Lucy, and Eve. He is also survived by Dana, his most treasured best friend, who was also very much like a daughter to him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. March 25, 2018, at the Kingman Moose Lodge, 302 Monroe Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

Any donations in his name, please make to the Western Arizona Humane Society.

We will forever treasure the memories of his stories he would share, and he will be greatly missed by many family and friends.