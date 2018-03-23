Obituary | Scott Philip Joseph Larson

Scott Larson, loving husband, father, grandfather and great friend to everyone, passed away Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at Kingman Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born in Huntington Park, California Oct. 31, 1953.

Scott was the son of Stuart Larson and Sharole Ireland, whom has since passed on. He was a mechanic by trade, but a helping hand when needed. Most people will remember him as a friend to all and loved by everyone. Scott lived his life to the fullest just the way he wanted.

Scott is survived by his wife of 26 years, Yvonne Larson; his children, Bryan Larson of Spokane, Washington; Zandra Stephens of Chesapeake, Virginia; and stepchild, G. Jay Moore of Southwest City, Missouri. He is also survived by his in-laws, Lloyd Wertenberger, Chris and Carla Wertenberger and family, along with nine grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his fun, loving attitude, and who enjoyed his loud rock-and-roll music.

Scott will forever live on in our hearts.