Prep Baseball: Vols knock off Bradshaw Mountain, 9-2

KINGMAN – The Lee William High School baseball not only battled Bradshaw Mountain Thursday afternoon, but it also faced rainy conditions early on in the 4A Grand Canyon Region contest. The Vols found their bats once the weather improved and cruised to a 9-2 victory at Dick Grounds Field.

“We were kind of feeling it out the first couple of innings,” said Lee Williams head coach Patrick O’Boyle. “But the guys stayed with their approach – started hitting the ball and putting some pressure on their defense. Then we started putting up some runs and started to loosen up a bit.”

Carter Rhoades, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, talked about how the weather affected him at the plate.

“It always a little tough when you have rain in your eyes and slick bats, but you get through it,” he said.

Lee Williams and Bradshaw Mountain went scoreless for the first three innings and then the Vols found their offense with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth. As a team, Lee Williams outhit the Bears by a 6-4 margin and finished with six RBIs.

Paul Giglio led the Vols with two hits and an RBI, while Wyatt Talk drove in three runs. Lee Williams demonstrated its firepower at the plate Thursday after narrowly defeating Bradshaw Mountain 3-2 in a road contest Tuesday.

“The difference was just confidence at the plate,” O’Boyle said. “We’ve been doing a good job of getting hits. Cashing in on opportunities with guys on base is our biggest weakness right now, so we’ve been really pressing that in practice. You saw that today, we got a few RBIs and scored guys when they were on base.”

Lee Williams also had a great outing from starting pitcher Mike Bathauer who picked up the win after allowing no earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Giglio came in to record the final out for the Vols, who improved to 4-4 and 3-1 in the region.

“It’s always big whenever you can get a region win,” O’Boyle said. “They’re a good team and they’re well-coached, but we can’t ride this wave too high. We have another big week next week. So we have to rebound and get back to practice on Monday.”

Lee Williams returns to Dick Grounds Field Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. contest against Flagstaff (4-0, 3-0).