Teenager shot on North Willow Road

KINGMAN – Police say a 16-year-old Kingman boy received two gunshot wounds Thursday evening in the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

Kingman Police Department personnel answered a call at about 10:20 p.m. and found the teenage boy with wounds to a hand and leg. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, but they were not thought to be life threatening.

KPD and the Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission discovered the suspects and their vehicle not far from the scene. Two suspects were arrested, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Any connection to the Sunday night shooting on Topeka Street could not be confirmed, Cooper said.

AZ GIITEM is handling the investigation. The Daily Miner reached out to Department of Public Safety and is waiting for more information.

- Information provided by KPD

