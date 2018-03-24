Joining in the march for their lives

KINGMAN – All over the world people stood up to gun violence Saturday. Big cities around the world had marches and rallies hoping to make an impact on gun control and create safer schools.

Here in Kingman, citizens went to Locomotive Park to show their support and stand with the survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Feb. 14.

Students, teachers, parents and grandparents went and marched from the park to Mohave County Courthouse to have their voices heard and say enough is enough.

Photo Gallery "March of Our Lives" rally in Kingman Kingman residents went to Locomotive Park Saturday afternoon to show their support and stand with the survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting on Feb. 14. Photos by Vanessa Espinoza.

As attendees stood by the sidewalk with their signs in the air, cars would pass by and honk in support.

Several students from Lee Williams High School went out to have their voices heard. Students held signs that said, “The scariest thing in school should be my grades” and “Make peace to our world and forget about guns.”

“I’m here because of the gravity of the situation. I’m here essentially for those who cannot come out here,” Haley Cieszko, senior at Lee Williams High school.

Teachers from Lee Williams High School went out to support their kids and future generations.

“I don’t want another Parkland to happen,” Margaret Smith, teacher at Lee Williams High School said. “Change has to happen.”

David Rice, science and debate teacher at Lee Williams spoke at the Mohave Courthouse steps and said, it’s a sensible restriction to make a safer world for our children.

“Kids born in 2000 are living in an era where school shootings are common,” Robert Schmitz, junior at Lee Williams High School. “Small changes can make a really big difference.”

Counter-protesters were also at the march and stood on the opposite side of Route 66. Cars also honked in support. They held up signs that read, “Assault is a verb” and “Guns save lives.”

“The gun didn’t grow legs and walk over to kill someone, someone had to pull the trigger,” Christina Galindo, freshman at Lake Havasu High School said. “It’s not the gun’s fault, is the person behind it.”

Rosetta Galindo, an ex-military member, said the guns being used in mass shootings are not the exact same as the ones the military or police officers use. Everyone is saying “ban weapons” but no one is blaming the guy that went in there, she said.

